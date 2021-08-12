GLAXOSMITHKLINE ORD 25P – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

GLAXOSMITHKLINE ORD 25P with EPIC code (LON:GSK) have now 20 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £19.00 and £14. with the average target price sitting at £16.45. Now with the previous closing price of £14.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £14.24 and the 200 day MA is £13.44. The company has a market capitalisation of £74b. Visit the company website at: http://www.gsk.com

GlaxoSmithKline , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.; Alector, Inc.; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.