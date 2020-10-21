Glatfelter Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.5% Upside

Glatfelter Corporation with ticker code (GLT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 18 and has a mean target at 20.5. Now with the previous closing price of 14.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 39.5%. The 50 day MA is 14.22 and the 200 day MA is 14.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $633m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.glatfelter.com

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company’s Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, table top, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The company markets its products directly, as well as through brokers and agents. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

