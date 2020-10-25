Glatfelter Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Glatfelter Corporation with ticker code (GLT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 20.5. Now with the previous closing price of 14.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The day 50 moving average is 14.13 while the 200 day moving average is 15.02. The market cap for the company is $660m. Company Website: http://www.glatfelter.com

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company’s Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, table top, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The company markets its products directly, as well as through brokers and agents. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

