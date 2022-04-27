Glatfelter Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.0% Upside

Glatfelter Corporation found using ticker (GLT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 19.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 67.0%. The day 50 moving average is 12.77 while the 200 day moving average is 15.36. The company has a market cap of $503m. Find out more information at: https://www.glatfelter.com

The potential market cap would be $840m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene and other hygiene products, specialty wipes, tabletop, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer and industrial products. The Spunlace segment manufactures spunlace nonwovens for cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene, and medical applications. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.