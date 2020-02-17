Gilead Sciences, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Gilead Sciences, Inc. found using ticker (GILD) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 86 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 75. Now with the previous closing price of 66.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.27 and the 200 day moving average is 64.97. The company has a market cap of $85,474m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gilead.com

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; insitro Inc.; Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.; Lyndra Therapeutics; Carna Biosciences Inc.; and Glympse Bio, Inc., as well as the Chengdu Hi-tech Zone. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.