Gilead Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

Gilead Sciences with ticker code (GILD) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87 and 53 calculating the mean target price we have 73.48. Now with the previous closing price of 76.13 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 67.83 and the 200 day MA is 65.68. The company has a market cap of $96,263m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gilead.com

Gilead Sciences, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer; Sangamo Therapeutics; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio; insitro Inc.; Nurix Therapeutics; Lyndra Therapeutics; Carna Biosciences Inc.; Kyverna Therapeutics; and Glympse Bio, as well as the Chengdu Hi-tech Zone. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

