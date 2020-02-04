Gilead Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Gilead Sciences with ticker code (GILD) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 89 and 59 and has a mean target at 76.39. With the stocks previous close at 63.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day MA is 64.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.88. The market cap for the company is $83,955m. Find out more information at: http://www.gilead.com

Gilead Sciences, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco ; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer; Sangamo Therapeutics; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus ; HOOKIPA Pharma ; Goldfinch Bio; insitro ; Nurix Therapeutics; Lyndra Therapeutics; Carna Biosciences ; and Glympse Bio, as well as the Chengdu Hi-tech Zone. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.