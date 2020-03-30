Gilead Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Gilead Sciences with ticker code (GILD) have now 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 53 calculating the average target price we see 74.91. Now with the previous closing price of 73.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 71.98 while the 200 day moving average is 66.78. The market cap for the company is $91,720m. Find out more information at: http://www.gilead.com

Gilead Sciences, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; and Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia, relapsed follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and relapsed small lymphocytic lymphoma. In addition, the company offers Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. Further, it provides its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Additionally, the company focuses to develop product for the treatment of viral diseases, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, and oncology. It markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences has collaboration agreements with The Rockefeller University; Novartis AG; Lyndra Therapeutics; Kyverna Therapeutics; Glympse Bio; Renown Institute; Goldfinch Bio; Insitro; Novo Nordisk A/S; Yuhan Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Galapagos NV; Carna Biosciences Inc.; Nurix Therapeutics; Humanigen; and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn