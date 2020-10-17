Gildan Activewear – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.2% Downside

Gildan Activewear with ticker code (GIL) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 18.46. Now with the previous closing price of 22.04 this would indicate that there is a downside of -16.2%. The day 50 moving average is 20.47 and the 200 day moving average is 16.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,380m. Company Website: http://www.gildan.com

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands. It also offers hosiery products, such as athletic, dress, casual, workwear, liner, and therapeutic socks, as well as sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Under Armour, Gold Toe, PowerSox, GT a Gold Toe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names. In addition, the company provides men’s and boys’ top and bottom underwear, and ladies panties under Gildan and Gildan Platinum brand names; and ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories under Secret and Secret Silky brand names. It offers its products through wholesale distributors, screen printers/embellishers, and retailers, as well as through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

