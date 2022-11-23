Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Gildan Activewear – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Gildan Activewear with ticker code (GIL) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 31 and has a mean target at 38.76. With the stocks previous close at 28.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,157m. Company Website: https://gildancorp.com

The potential market cap would be $7,126m based on the market concensus.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks, as well as sheer pantyhose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brands. In addition, it provides men’s and boys’ underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands; and ladies’ shapewear, intimates, and accessories under the Secret and Secret Silky brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

