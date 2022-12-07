Gildan Activewear – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

Gildan Activewear with ticker code (GIL) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 38.69. Now with the previous closing price of 29.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.2%. The day 50 moving average is 29.47 while the 200 day moving average is 31.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,154m. Find out more information at: https://gildancorp.com

The potential market cap would be $6,864m based on the market concensus.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks, as well as sheer pantyhose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brands. In addition, it provides men’s and boys’ underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands; and ladies’ shapewear, intimates, and accessories under the Secret and Secret Silky brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.