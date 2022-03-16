Gildan Activewear – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Gildan Activewear with ticker code (GIL) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 42.28. Now with the previous closing price of 36.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The day 50 moving average is 39.46 and the 200 day MA is 38.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,985m. Find out more information at: https://gildancorp.com

The potential market cap would be $8,047m based on the market concensus.

Gildan Activewear . manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, luding T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks, as well as sheer panty hoses, tights, and leggings under the brands of Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, GT a GoldToe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel. In addition, it provides men’s and boys’ underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brand names; and ladies’ shapewear, intimates, and accessories under the Secret and Secret Silky brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, or embellishers, as well as to retailers and consumer brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan . and changed its name to Gildan Activewear . in March 1995. Gildan Activewear . was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.