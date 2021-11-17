Gildan Activewear – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Gildan Activewear found using ticker (GIL) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 42.28. Now with the previous closing price of 42.66 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.99 and the 200 day moving average is 36.76. The market cap for the company is $8,358m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://gildancorp.com

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks, as well as sheer panty hoses, tights, and leggings under the brands of Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, GT a GoldToe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel. In addition, it provides men’s and boys’ underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brand names; and ladies’ shapewear, intimates, and accessories under the Secret and Secret Silky brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, or embellishers, as well as to retailers and consumer brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.