GigaMedia Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential -39.0% Downside

GigaMedia Limited with ticker code (GIGM) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.5 and 1.5 with the average target price sitting at 1.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.46 this would imply there is a potential downside of -39.0%. The day 50 moving average is 2.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $27m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gigamedia.com

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; sports games and role-playing games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing, and using items; Yume 100, a story -based game that targets female players; and Akaseka, a female-oriented game. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused for small and medium-based enterprises in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn