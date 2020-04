GigaMedia Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential -38.0% Downside

GigaMedia Limited found using ticker (GIGM) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.5 and 1.5 with the average target price sitting at 1.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.42 this indicates there is a potential downside of -38.0%. The 50 day MA is 2.26 and the 200 day MA is 2.39. The market cap for the company is $27m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gigamedia.com

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; sports games and role-playing games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing, and using items; Yume 100, a story -based game that targets female players; and Akaseka, a female-oriented game. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused for small and medium-based enterprises in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn