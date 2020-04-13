GigaMedia Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential -33.0% Downside

GigaMedia Limited with ticker code (GIGM) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.5 and 1.5 with a mean TP of 1.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.24 this would imply there is a potential downside of -33.0%. The 50 day MA is 2.26 and the 200 day moving average is 2.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $25m. Find out more information at: http://www.gigamedia.com

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; sports games and role-playing games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing, and using items; Yume 100, a story -based game that targets female players; and Akaseka, a female-oriented game. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused for small and medium-based enterprises in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

