Gevo – Consenus Indicates Potential 647.1% Upside

Gevo found using ticker (GEVO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 6.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 647.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $12m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gevo.com

Gevo develops and commercializes jet fuel, gasoline, and diesel fuel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research, development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company’s products are used to zero carbon achieve emissions; and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the company also engages in the development of isobutanol through fermentation of renewable plant biomass. The company was formerly known as Methanotech and changed its name to Gevo in March 2006. Gevo was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

