Gevo – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Gevo found using ticker (GEVO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.79 and the 200 day moving average is 1.34. The company has a market cap of $566m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gevo.com

Gevo operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes. It products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech and changed its name to Gevo in March 2006. Gevo was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.