Gevo – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Gevo found using ticker (GEVO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.25 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.8 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.5%. The 50 day MA is 3.4 while the 200 day moving average is 1.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $823m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gevo.com

Gevo operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes. It products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech and changed its name to Gevo in March 2006. Gevo was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.