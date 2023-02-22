Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

Getty Realty Corporation found using ticker (GTY) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 32 and has a mean target at 34.5. Now with the previous closing price of 34.69 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.5%. The day 50 moving average is 34.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.3. The market cap for the company is $1,601m. Company Website: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,592m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.