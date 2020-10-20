Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation with ticker code (GTY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 32 and has a mean target at 34.4. With the stocks previous close at 25.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day MA is 27.11 and the 200 day moving average is 27.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,049m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gettyrealty.com

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 887 properties and leased 59 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn