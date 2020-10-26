Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation with ticker code (GTY) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 34.4. Now with the previous closing price of 27.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day MA is 26.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.81. The company has a market cap of $1,187m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gettyrealty.com

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 887 properties and leased 59 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

