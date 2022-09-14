Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation with ticker code (GTY) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 33.21. Now with the previous closing price of 30.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.86 while the 200 day moving average is 28.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,383m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,510m based on the market concensus.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.