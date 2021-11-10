Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation with ticker code (GTY) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 32 with a mean TP of 34.79. With the stocks previous close at 32.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day MA is 31.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,484m. Find out more information at: http://www.gettyrealty.com

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.