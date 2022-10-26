Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation with ticker code (GTY) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35.5 and 27 and has a mean target at 30.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day MA is 28.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,399m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,481m based on the market concensus.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.