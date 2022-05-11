Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.5% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation found using ticker (GTY) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 29 with the average target price sitting at 33.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.5%. The day 50 moving average is 27.88 while the 200 day moving average is 30.11. The market cap for the company is $1,164m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,531m based on the market concensus.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.