Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation with ticker code (GTY) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 32.92. With the stocks previous close at 25.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The day 50 moving average is 27.41 and the 200 day MA is 29.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,140m. Company Website: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,470m based on the market concensus.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.