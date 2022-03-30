Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation found using ticker (GTY) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 29 with the average target price sitting at 33.75. With the stocks previous close at 28.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.34 and the 200 day moving average is 30.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,353m. Company Website: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,622m based on the market concensus.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.