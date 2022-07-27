Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation with ticker code (GTY) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 27 with a mean TP of 32.42. With the stocks previous close at 27.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day MA is 26.9 while the 200 day moving average is 29.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,295m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,515m based on the market concensus.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.