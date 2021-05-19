Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation found using ticker (GTY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 32 with a mean TP of 34.5. With the stocks previous close at 29.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.44 while the 200 day moving average is 28.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,322m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gettyrealty.com

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.