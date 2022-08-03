Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation found using ticker (GTY) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 33.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,368m. Company Website: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,537m based on the market concensus.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.