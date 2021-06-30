Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation with ticker code (GTY) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 32 with a mean TP of 34.9. Now with the previous closing price of 31.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.77 and the 200 day MA is 29.51. The company has a market cap of $1,386m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gettyrealty.com

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.