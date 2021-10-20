Twitter
Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Getty Realty Corporation with ticker code (GTY) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 31 with a mean TP of 34.42. Now with the previous closing price of 31.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.21. The market cap for the company is $1,399m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gettyrealty.com

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

