Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Getty Realty Corporation found using ticker (GTY) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 30 with a mean TP of 32.29. With the stocks previous close at 31.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.07 while the 200 day moving average is 28.18. The company has a market cap of $1,501m. Find out more information at: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,524m based on the market concensus.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.