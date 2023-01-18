Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

Getty Realty Corporation found using ticker (GTY) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 30 with a mean TP of 33.29. With the stocks previous close at 34.85 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.5%. The 50 day MA is 33.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.44. The company has a market cap of $1,640m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,567m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.