Getty Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Getty Realty Corporation with ticker code (GTY) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 30 with a mean TP of 32.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.89 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.51 and the 200 day MA is 28.35. The company has a market cap of $1,546m. Visit the company website at: https://www.gettyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,518m based on the market concensus.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.