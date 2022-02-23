Gerdau S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.7% Upside

Gerdau S.A. with ticker code (GGB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.55 and 8.05 with a mean TP of 8.35. With the stocks previous close at 4.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 67.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.1 and the 200 day moving average is 5.37. The market cap for the company is $8,562m. Find out more information at: https://www2.gerdau.com

The potential market cap would be $14,356m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps. It also produces special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. In addition, the company offers flat products, including hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of MetalÃºrgica Gerdau S.A.