Gerdau S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Gerdau S.A. with ticker code (GGB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.95 and 6.45 with a mean TP of 6.7. With the stocks previous close at 5.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.73 and the 200 day moving average is 5.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,361m. Company Website: https://www2.gerdau.com

The potential market cap would be $11,028m based on the market concensus.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps. The company also produces special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. In addition, it offers flat products, including hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and through its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

