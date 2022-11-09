Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Gerdau S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Gerdau S.A. with ticker code (GGB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.03 and 6.53 and has a mean target at 6.78. Now with the previous closing price of 5.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.1%. The 50 day MA is 4.79 and the 200 day MA is 5.18. The market cap for the company is $8,845m. Company Website: https://www2.gerdau.com

The potential market cap would be $11,600m based on the market concensus.

Gerdau S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. The company also offers flat products, such as hot-rolled steel coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. In addition, it operates three mines that produce iron ore located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The company sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

