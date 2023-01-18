Gerdau S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Gerdau S.A. found using ticker (GGB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.32 and 7.01 with a mean TP of 7.16. Now with the previous closing price of 6.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.24. The market cap for the company is $10,829m. Visit the company website at: https://www2.gerdau.com

The potential market cap would be $12,134m based on the market concensus.

Gerdau S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. The company also offers flat products, such as hot-rolled steel coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. In addition, it operates three mines that produce iron ore located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The company sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.