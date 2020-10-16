Gerdau S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Gerdau S.A. with ticker code (GGB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.82 and 3.91 with the average target price sitting at 4.86. With the stocks previous close at 4.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.99. The company has a market cap of $6,583m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www2.gerdau.com

Gerdau S.A. provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps. It also produces special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and others markets. In addition, the company offers flat products, including hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of MetalÃºrgica Gerdau S.A.

