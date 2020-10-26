Gerdau S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Gerdau S.A. found using ticker (GGB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.82 and 3.91 calculating the mean target price we have 4.86. With the stocks previous close at 4.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.87 and the 200 day MA is 3.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,668m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www2.gerdau.com

Gerdau S.A. provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps. It also produces special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and others markets. In addition, the company offers flat products, including hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of MetalÃºrgica Gerdau S.A.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn