Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.2% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT found using ticker (GEO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 16.5. With the stocks previous close at 8.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 84.2%. The 50 day MA is 10.92 while the 200 day moving average is 11.57. The company has a market cap of $1,092m. Visit the company website at: http://www.geogroup.com

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 125 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

