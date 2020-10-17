Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.7% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT with ticker code (GEO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 16.5. Now with the previous closing price of 10.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 51.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.65. The market cap for the company is $1,308m. Company Website: http://www.geogroup.com

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 125 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

