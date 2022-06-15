Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 99.8% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT with ticker code (GEO) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 12.67. Now with the previous closing price of 6.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 99.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $760m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.geogroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,518m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The GEO Group, Inc. owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services. It offers counseling, education, and treatment for alcohol and drug abuse problems; and rehabilitation services, including cognitive behavioral treatment and post-release services, as well as academic and vocational classes in life skills and treatment programs under the GEO Continuum of Care platform. The company also provides secure facility management services, including security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services at secure services facilities; reentry services comprising supervision of individuals in community-based programs and reentry centers, and provision of temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and evidence-based supervision services for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; and secure transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed approximately 86,000 beds at 106 secure and community services facilities comprising idle facilities; and served approximately 250,000 offenders and pretrial defendants, including approximately 150,000 individuals through various technology products, including radio frequency, GPS, and alcohol monitoring devices. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.