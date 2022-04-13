Twitter
Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.3% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT found using ticker (GEO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 8 with a mean TP of 11.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 94.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.13 and the 200 day moving average is 7.32. The company has a market cap of $771m. Visit the company website at: https://www.geogroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,498m based on the market concensus.

The GEO Group owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services. It offers counseling, education, and treatment for alcohol and drug abuse problems; and rehabilitation services, including cognitive behavioral treatment and post-release services, as well as academic and vocational classes in life skills and treatment programs under the GEO Continuum of Care platform. The company also provides secure facility management services, including security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services at secure services facilities; reentry services comprising supervision of individuals in community-based programs and reentry centers, and provision of temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and evidence-based supervision services for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; and secure transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed approximately 86,000 beds at 106 secure and community services facilities comprising idle facilities; and served approximately 250,000 offenders and pretrial defendants, including approximately 150,000 individuals through various technology products, including radio frequency, GPS, and alcohol monitoring devices. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

