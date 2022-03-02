Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.0% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT with ticker code (GEO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 8 with a mean TP of 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 5.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 93.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.12 and the 200 day moving average is 7.42. The market cap for the company is $706m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.geogroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,362m based on the market concensus.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.