Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.1% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT found using ticker (GEO) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 9.5 with the average target price sitting at 13.17. With the stocks previous close at 7.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 87.1%. The day 50 moving average is 8.38 and the 200 day MA is 7.33. The market cap for the company is $869m. Visit the company website at: https://www.geogroup.com

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.