Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.1% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT found using ticker (GEO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 8.25 calculating the average target price we see 12.75. With the stocks previous close at 7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 82.1%. The 50 day MA is 7.69 and the 200 day MA is 6.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $863m. Visit the company website at: http://www.geogroup.com

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.