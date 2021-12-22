Geo Group Inc (The) REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.9% Upside

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT found using ticker (GEO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 9.5 with a mean TP of 13.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 79.9%. The day 50 moving average is 8.3 and the 200 day MA is 7.32. The company has a market cap of $923m. Find out more information at: https://www.geogroup.com

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.